Every day at Baohaus there are customers from our days on 14th Street or 137 Rivington Street that tell me about the last time they dined with us.

Sometimes it was 2020 in the months before the pandemic, for others it was all the way back to 2009 when we first opened, and what I’ve encountered is that each person remembers a different version of the restaurant and myself from that particular moment in time.

The old me used to get frustrated when people would talk about versions of myself in Fresh Off the Boat or Huang’s World or the era when we had a bong in the bathroom on Rivington. I’ve really struggled to grow up and be the best version of myself so anytime I had to encounter an old outdated version like a decrepit iphone in a drawer, it upset me that a version so flawed even existed.

I have a business partner who also makes a habit of talking to people I used to work with who have a lot of things to say. He collates heresay and brings it up at work during the most inopportune moments for no discernible reason when it doesn’t even apply to the task at hand. It’s as if he doesn’t believe the person I am today and seems invested in proving that I’m still the old me which I can’t understand for the life of me.

Sometimes I wonder if its because he feels ashamed about the way he’s been operating and wants to drag the other crabs down into the barrel with him. I could write 3000 words proving that sentiment, but I haven’t because I don’t find it productive. I’m at a stage in my life where pointing at people and saying, “you’re worse than me” doesn’t make me feel better.

When I see people trying and failing, I just want to pick them up or remind them that nothing is perfect on the first try, but trying is all that matters.

Perhaps that comes from being a parent watching a child you see parts of yourself in attempting things as simple as eating an avocado.

I expect my son to reject his breakfast, throw it on the ground, or in the best possible scenario actually try to eat it and then spit it out onto his shirt. It reminds me that at some point all of us struggled to eat an avocado and we’re still struggling to be better versions of ourselves doing very very difficult things.

I wanted to write about this today because I feel like everyone can relate to the idea that you want to grow, change, evolve, and perhaps be a better version of yourself despite the fact that the people around you have already decided who you are. Whether its conscious, subconscious, or vindictive, I can’t say, but it really irks me when someone who’s supposed to be a friend or partner seems to be cheering against your growth and evolution.

Personally, I don’t take people at their word, but I trust their intentions. Even if they fail or revert back to their old ways, I give them the benefit of the doubt as long as they are fighting for the better version of themselves because I believe that most people want to be good. That is perhaps naive or silly, but I think assuming the opposite would make my life significantly sadder.

The way I’ve dealt with my old self is first by laughing at it. I have to laugh at the fact that at one point in my 20s, I would wear a t-shirt sleeve on my head with a 59/50 hat over the t-shirt sleeve. I have to laugh at the fact that I thought it was a good idea to throw an all-you-can-drink Four Loko Party or that I once told a competing food truck that I would fuck their couch. I have to laugh at the fact that I got so drunk at a bachelor party I tried to throw a couch out the window in Ft. Lauderdale.

Sure there are deep seeded psychological explanations for these things, but at the end of the day, on its face, I have to take personal responsibility and laugh at myself. What the fuck bro?

You were ass.

Deep down I know that my embarrassment comes from being a person my mother doesn’t approve of since she went through so much having three kids in a home where domestic violence still persists. Despite everything I’ve accomplished, I’m just not the kid she wanted and that makes me sad.

For many years, the idea of an essential self was crippling. I would read philosophy about the idea and got upset because what if my essential self wasn’t this “radiant point of light” or “pure presence of consciousness” but instead just something my mother rejected.

For many years I performed a dumber more ignorant version of myself as a rebellion to my mother’s expectations. It felt helpless pondering whether there is an essential self we can’t choose or control and rejecting expectation feels powerful. You’re basically saying to the world if you don’t love me then fuck you and here is the terrible guy you said I was.

Are you happy now?

Helplessness was the feeling that I had to shed.

But people around me made it very difficult. When I told them my intentions or what I wanted to accomplish or who I wanted to be, they’d laugh. It was masked as humor or camaraderie, but when I look back it was very clearly their own projection of helplessness.

What I realized is that everyone feels stuck or hopeless at times and when someone else is all radiant and pure, it’s disgusting. The worst thing you can do when trying to be a better version of yourself is to tell someone else about it.

I say it all the time, but my favorite episode of The Sopranos is Cold Cuts.

It begins with Janice beating up another Soccer Mom at Bobby Bacala’s daughter’s soccer game. She ends up on the news and Tony gets mad and Bobby demands that she gets help so Janice enrolls in an anger management program. Over the course of the episode, Tony is dealing with his anger as well and Dr. Melfi defines what a sociopath is, framing Tony as such, and then explaining how anger functions in the mind of a sociopath. Tony bristles at the definition, rejects that he’s a sociopath, and of course the episode ends up a collision between Janice trying and succeeding at working through her anger and Tony choosing to drag her down when he realizes that she is happy and he is not.

I love Tony and always cheered for him, but that was the one episode where I fucking hated his guts. There’s nothing worse than a family member or friend who can’t be happy when someone is finally becoming a better version of themselves.

These days when people bring up the old me, I don’t get upset because I’ve accepted that guy. I’ve shed those skins, acknowledged my flaws, and I don’t hate him anymore. I’m not embarrassed by him because I understand why he did the things he did the way he did them. There is an explanation for all of our actions and the only person that needs to accept them is ourselves.

Throughout my entire life the most embarrassing thing I carried was that I never fought my Dad when he beat my Mom. Instead, I listened to my mother when she told me not to help or not to call the cops. One year, Emery, my middle brother, had the courage to step up to my Dad and I really respected him for it.

I wish I had done it myself.

I was having a terrible week with individuals in various facets of my career yelling at me or complaining about the way I handled certain things despite my conviction and the conviction of other team members that I had done what was best for the group at large.

Nothing made sense until 11pm Wednesday night when I got a call from a family member telling me that my father went to jail for hitting my Mom.

If Chris Jackson was editing this Substack, he would probably tell me to be more strategic about where I place this information or weave it into the narrative, but I’m so fucking spent. This isn’t literature to me. It’s just a 44 year old kid in pain writing stream of consciousness in the hope that its helpful to someone reading because the memoir I actually crafted became a lie of a sitcom that propped my bullshit family up.

My Dad has been beating my Mom for 40+ years and I don’t know what to say or do anymore. My Mom finally called the cops and sent him to jail, then bailed him out herself. My Dad’s only response was that he enjoyed it in jail and didn’t mind, then everyone had a laugh.

When I told them that I didn’t want to hear about this shit anymore and that I didn’t find it funny the response was, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, ok bro, whatever” as if I was the problem in the family because I stood up and said enough is enough. Personally I think my father should stay in jail until he is forced to face himself and change at least to the point where he stops beating a 62 year old woman.

I can’t fucking do it anymore; it’s simply not funny to me and it drags me down writing these things off, saying I love you to a man that I know is a bad fucking man. My father is part of me and if there is an essential self he is part of it, but I have chosen not to be like him despite all the nature and nurture pushing me toward it.

Sometimes even when you know you are doing the right thing like telling your family that it is wrong to beat your wife and that it isn’t funny, people will tell you that you are wrong. They will make you feel like the bad guy when it is patently untrue.

All that matters is that you know you are doing the right thing and I hope that anyone reading this has the conviction to pick themselves up and walk away from the people dragging them down.