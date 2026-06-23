Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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PhillyT's avatar
PhillyT
3h

Fuck Ryan Sutton. Anyone who wasn't actually watching Game 3 is a douche.

Also I just read Come Undone. Loved it and felt it in my heart.

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2 replies by Eddie Huang and others
Zachary Swenson's avatar
Zachary Swenson
3h

Fuck em, Eddie. Just finished Come Undone on the train today—great stuff—and looking forward to coming in soon.

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1 reply by Eddie Huang
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