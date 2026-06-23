In 2010, I received a zero star review from The New York Times.

At the time, even my Mom piled on with this email that went viral:

You have always tried to be different or funny for the sake of funny, to cover up your anger and discomforts about how we Asian are being perceived. It is not necessary to do that, your true talents will lead you above it all. You must know what you really are, and able to do well. Restaurant business is a very very tedious business, and requires on going detailed watching. Is this whole package of restaurant business really what you can do, and enjoy doing? I do not see much difference in the stress levels compare to other choice of career, but much less money rewards. Trust me, you much keep your bar license active just in case you need it. You do not even understand your own strength or the whole scope of this business, and you are not even willing to listen. YOU MUST GET BURNT BEFORE YOU WILL HEAR YOUR MOM. Please calm down, analyze yourself, and be honest. You have a lot of potential, but you must make good choice and stick to it with the best choice. With all the staff, and your korean friend, no one was able to point out or warn you the mistakes, or problems you have???????????????????

I accepted it because I knew that Xiao Ye, the restaurant in question, had a lot to improve on, but over time there are food writers who acknowledge they didn’t even understand the restaurant at the time. Shout out, Matt Rodbard Rodbard with his post about it here.

16 years later, I have to say the review we just received from Ryan Sutton is complete and utter horse shit fabricated most likely because of a Substack post I wrote on May 16, 2026 titled Top 10 Reasons Food Criticism is A$$

This review isn’t kosher for multiple reasons.

First, I used to share my writing with Ryan Sutton.

He took me on assignment with him to Khe-Yo 13 years ago.

I wrote to him as a friend when I wasn’t even in the food industry.

If this review were positive, we should probably be asking if it was even valid. You shouldn’t review your friends.

You also probably shouldn’t review a restaurant during the Knicks NBA Finals Run.

Here is the opening paragraph of Sutton’s “review”:

The fans at Eddie Huang’s Baohaus erupt when the Knicks hit their first three against San Antonio in Game 1. It’s two deep at the bar, with two televisions and a projector in the back. Speakers blast Fat Joe and DMX. A guy in a graphic tee sips a Gatorade cocktail the hue of blue Hi-Chew, while his companion flips off Victor Wembanyama onscreen. And Huang — the executive chef, owner and ringleader — greets patrons in his Anunoby jersey. He’s in his element.

By the critic’s own admission, we were “two deep at the bar”.

Let me show you footage of that evening:

Does this look like the right day and time and environment to conduct a restaurant review as the critic at The New York Times?

What kind of psychopath shows up with a pen and paper to criticize people experiencing pure unadulterated joy that has been repressed for 53 years?

Imagine you are in this exact restaurant watching this exact game and these are the thoughts percolating in your mind:

Baohaus executes some of its bao quite well, including juicy fried chicken and tender pork belly with tart mustard greens. Assembling a full meal, alas, is a gamble. Could Italian-ish Iberico mapo be a good cross-cultural mashup? Maybe, if the gnocchi weren’t dense and mealy. Could surf clams deliciously fill up steamed bao? Sure, if the mollusk weren’t fried to the texture of a zip tie. And why do Madagascar prawns, bland and overcooked, leave behind all trace of oceanic flavor?

New York loves to root for Huang — he’s a singular downtown personality — but he’s gotta hit more of his shots.

There is only one proper response to this person at this restaurant in that exact moment.

GET THE FUCK OUT.

I knew this review was going to be bullshit because I know what Ryan Sutton looks like and I did not give a fuck because it was Game 1 of the NBA Finals. I am not about to cater to some idiot with a moleskin who decided to come judge us on this day. Our CDC Ray actually remembers me saying, “Look at this fucking writer at the bar.”

This was like breaking the Sunday Rule in The Wire. You don’t kill people on Sundays and you don’t review restaurants during a Knick playoff game.

That absolutely has to be a new rule in restaurant criticism.

Then I got the email.

Considering all the fabulous dishes we have on the menu, I knew this was bullshit. We had made some gatorade soju gummies, pineapple cakes, pineapple gummies, and guava gummies for friends that people started asking about so we served them as a “Petit Fours”. We only served them for three days and sold a total of 6, the rest we gave away to friends. I’m going to show you our numbers here so that you can understand how insane this is to highlight as a food critic.

From June 1 to June 13, we sold 4,307 items. Ryan Sutton asked to shoot an item we sold SIX of. That flies in the face of the purpose of criticism. You are cherry picking an item that is .0013% of sales. That would be like me highlighting Ryan S. Blinton the tree trimmer turned Oroville Serial Killer in an expose about anyone with the name Ryan.

The fact that the Times wanted to feature these items that we made for fun to test with friends felt under handed so our CDC, Raymond Yang, responded.

After we spoke, I had a really bad feeling so I declined the photo shoot.

Ultimately, they pivoted.

They shot all these items, but only shared the Chairman Bao, which Ligaya Mishan already reviewed February 23, 2010.

I was able to find Ryan’s ticket easily because there were only 6 Petit Fours sold. 1 to Ryan Sutton and the other 5 to large tables that ordered Sangrias and buckets of beer. This is Ryan Sutton’s ticket.

Every item in the original photo request is there: the Petit Fours, the Glacier Freeze, the Chairman, the Birdhaus, and the Tripe Crudo.

I’ma just point this out. Ryan Sutton was in Baohaus the same night Trump was at the Garden and we lost. These are simply facts.

For his review, Ryan Sutton simply big up’d the dishes that are already canonical and beyond reproach, the Chairman and Birdhaus bao, then beat up on dishes I don’t even believe he tried. Why else was every thing he wanted to shoot on one ticket? Did he even visit the requisite three times? And even if he did, what would possess you to review this restaurant during the Knicks Finals Run with people looking like this???

What is the purpose in shitting on a restaurant where people are having the time of their fucking lives. If you don’t like it or don’t get it, don’t come!

We do not care about the food literati. I have never applied or nominated anything to James Beard, I have sat on my ass both times NYT critics have come to my restaurant, and cooks leave some of the top restaurants in this city to come work with us.

People get it, cooks get it, Knick fans get it, but I don’t know what the issue is between The New York Times Dining section and Baohaus, which is booked and busy. If you want to review us, I’d like to have a fair shake. That’s all I’m asking.

P.S. The lamb shoulder hasn’t been available since April, but glad you were able to have that in June.

“Price: $15 to $21 for bao; $10 to $29 for small and medium-sized plates; $25 to $40 for larger mains including lamb shoulder and halibut with soy bean crisp.”