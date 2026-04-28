Bad Guys & Healing With Harry Potter

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2Bad Guys & Healing With Harry PotterEddie HuangApr 28, 20262ShareTranscriptThis week, Eddie and Natashia unpack some heavy news.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCanal Street DreamsSubscribeAuthorsEddie HuangRecent PostsDance Floor's Not Dead, Bricks to Baos & Madonna with Victor CalderoneApr 21 • Eddie HuangGreek Easter, Feet & Family BusinessApr 14 • Eddie HuangBirthday Crack, The Chinese White Trash Horseshoe & Epstein vs. Summer House with Claire & AshleyApr 7 • Eddie HuangHuang's World: Cape CodApr 5 • Eddie HuangQuirked Up White Boys, Bachelor Parties & Fantasy CoachingMar 31 • Eddie HuangBest Eats in the U.S., Food Influencers & Breakfast Casserole with West WilsonMar 24 • Eddie HuangHUANG'S WORLD: SICILYMar 20 • Eddie Huang