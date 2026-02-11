As announced by Melissa McCart on Eater New York last week, Baohaus is back.

My column on Curbed, Looking To Settle, will return as well in the next week or so detailing how Roman and I put the deal together, but in the mean time I wanted to share our menu and wine program.

I’m really excited about this new iteration of Baohaus because up until this point every shop was under 400 square feet. They were all clearly carryouts and as I grew as a person and chef, I wanted a dining room and patio so that people felt comfortable loitering.

In the original Baohaus, we had a bong in the bathroom that people in the neighborhood used to rip. Eventually Helen Cho broke it and replaced it with a Knicks Bong we named The City Dancer and it ended up getting used like a New York Sports Club membership where people would pop in, use the bathroom, hit the bong, and leave.

We want people to hang, eat, drink, smoke outside, and stick around. While most restaurants want to turn and burn, we really don’t mind if you come write your 2500 word essay during lunch like Rembert Browne used to when he was at Grantland.

Of course, if we have a line and people want to dine, or you try to zoom in public, we’ll move you to the patio, but the point is we like our customers and wanted more space to host outside of the meal.

So the menu was designed with loitering and discovery in mind. We want to continue the tradition of introducing people to new modes of eating and Taiwanese cuisine like we always have while creating a place you can loiter.

LUNCH

BAOS (2 per plate)

Chairman

Birdhaus

Uncle Jesse

NOTE: We will add seasonal baos, but for the opening, I wanted to focus on the only three baos that have been on the menu from day one until the day we closed in 2020.

GRILL

Szechuan Lemon Pepper Wings $13

Mumbo Sauce Wings $13

Chili Garlic Wings

Kung Pao Chicken $19

Twice Cooked Iberico Pork $23

NOTE: We will fry wings hard by request, but I really prefer them grilled. It’s different than other places. I don’t think anyone does a grilled Mumbo wing, but it’s fire like a Chinese Carryout Jerk Wing. The Kung Pao Chicken and Twice Cooked Pork are unique in that we are not velvetizing the meat, but instead grilling it.

RICE

Taiwanese Turkey Rice

Iberico Pork Belly Rice

Manager’s Meal - turkey rice, pork belly rice, a piece of braised pork belly, and a fried chicken thigh.

NOTE: The Manager’s Meal has always been my favorite thing to eat for lunch.

NOODLES & WONTONS

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup

Iberico Pork & Sauerkraut Noodle Soup

Sesame Cold Noodles

Chili Oil Wontons

NOTE: The original Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup we made on 137 Rivington Street is back. Ligaya Mishan reviewed it 16 years ago here, but after that article the lines got crazy and we couldn’t keep up so it came off the menu. I made it one night for Tony Bourdain and Roy Choi, but this will be the first time it’s been back since then.

Vegetables

Sesame Yuzu Arugula Salad

Sweet Szechuan Cucumbers

Chinese Turkey Salad

Chinatown Greens

DINNER

So the central feature of dinner is our sweet potato congee service and the menu is inspired by Xiao Lizi in Taipei, an iconic lunch to late night restaurant that gives you endless porridge alongside many small and medium sized plates. If you live in San Gabriel Valley, Lu’s Garden does an excellent impersonation of Xiao Lizi on a much smaller scale.

At Baohaus, we will be offering this style of dining as well as an endlessly boring sweet potato rice for the unadventurous diner. While we offer this because we want every one to try the food, we will shame you lol. The porridge is the way to go.

The other thing that I’m excited about is an all-German wine list. Due to global warming, Germany is in my opinion the most exciting wine region right now because they now have a warmer climate conducive to full-bodied, drier wines, and at times even growing French grapes.

SMALL

Schmaltzy Snow Pea Shoots

Broiled Mustard Greens

Oyster Sauce Eggplant

Mumbo Fried Cauliflower

Heirloom Tomato & Eggs

Salt & Pepper Hollow Heart Vegetable

Chili Oil Confit Pickled Mustard Greens

Spicy Preserved Radish and Peanut Stir Fry

MEDIUM

Braised Pork and Soy Sauce Pickles

Secreto and Cured Tofu

Skirt Steak w/ Cilantro & 3 Peppers

Ma Po Tofu w/ brunoise Iberico Pork Bits

Chicken w/ Peanut Sesame Sauce

LARGE

Grilled Branzino with Pickled Pepper Sauce - If anyone has a plug for Threadfin Fish, please let me know. That is my favorite fish for this preparation, but in its absence Branzino is great.

Oil Poached Halibut with Soy Bean Crisp

Ox Tail Carrot Stew (anise)

Szechuan Roasted Lamb Shoulder

This is our wine list.

12 by-the-glass German wines including 4 reds, a rosé, 7 whites, and a sparkling brut champenoise AVAILABLE UNTIL 2AM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with endless congee and Taiwanese-Chinese food.

WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US?

The list includes some German classics like the Steinmetz Riesling and Koehler as well as the original biodynamic grower, Clemensbusch, alongside more specific modern wines like the Stefan Muller Riesling or Wachter Wiesler Blaufrankish.

I will admit going into the meeting that our GM/Sommelier, Alex Olsen set up with Bowler Portfolio Managers, Evan Spingarn and Lauren Roll, my idea was to do some Northern Rhone, Jura, Alsatian, and perhaps Burgundy. I’ve always been a bit of a Francophile with my taste in wine and I’d rather drink from the borders of Switzerland or Germany while staying in France.

But they began by presenting German wines and about 20 minutes into our tasting with the reds like Handwerk and the Gunther Steinmetz pinot noir, they were out performing every thing I’d been tasting from France. The wines had things like forest floor and savory morels, but were significantly more energetic with the right level of acid for the modern palate and I realized that I had been sleeping on German wine.

Not only are they superior to a lot of what I’ve tasted from other regions, but by focusing on a region we are able to offer more specific wines for each diner’s particular dinner order. If you’re getting Mapo Tofu and Szechuan Roasted Lamb Shoulder, I’m going to push you toward the ultra acidic Stefan Muller Riesling. If you’re going oyster sauce eggplant and skirt steak w/ 3 peppers, I’ll recommend the Wachter Wiesler Blaufrankisch. If you seem insufferable arguing about the wait because you had a bad day, I may ask someone to immediately offer you a glass of the Handwerk Leiner chilled.

I never thought I’d open a Taiwanese-Chinese restaurant with an all-German wine list, but as I’ve matured, I’m able to see how taste changes. When I was a younger chef, I fought for grandma’s food, the original recipes, and classic flavor profiles that were frankly one or two-notes, but after taking a break cooking professionally from about 2019 til now, I was able to remove myself and identity from what I was cooking.

It’s ok to improve on your grandmother’s dish or lift a century old recipe with acid or aromatics that are not native to the region. It’s ok to be fusion and it’s ok to go too far and fail then pull it back. That’s American cooking at its best.

When I came up with the idea for Baohaus in 2008, I was sitting in McNally Jackson reading Bauhaus design and architecture books. Once the restaurant opened, I didn’t want to ever see the name bauhaus again. But after taking time away, everything feels new and it just feels correct that the Baohaus would have an all-German wine list.

Excited to sip some German wine, eat some Taiwanese-Chinese food, listen to Dipset, and smoke on the back patio with every one.