Canal Street Dreams

BAOHAUS BACK with Roman Grandinetti & Russell Steinberg

Mar 03, 2026

We've got a very special episode this week with Eddie's partners in the reopening of Baohaus! We're talking the process and inspiration for bringing Baohaus back in former Cecilia's on 97 St Marks. We are rejoined by Roman who is the powerhouse behind building the new Baohaus inside of what used to be Cecilia's owned by Russ. We're talking deals made in bathhouse steam rooms, loitering as a dining experience and Dipset celebrations. Don't miss this one and come grab a Bao this week!

