In my family, we ate Chinese food pretty much every day so Christmas was no different. Mother’s Day and Thanksgiving were pretty much the only days where we intentionally ate non-Chinese food because my family approved the idea of Mother’s Day and I forced every one to eat my cooking on Thanksgiving because it was a holiday that seemed cool to me.

Fast forward to 2009 and the day we were ready to serve people at the original Baohaus in the Lower East Side was Christmas Eve so that was the day we opened our doors and I believe a food writer named Lia Bulong was the first person to walk in and order food that day.

Because New York is so diverse, there are a lot of people that don’t celebrate Christmas and since most restaurants close it’s become the biggest day of the year for Chinese restaurants that choose to stay open. One year a friend hired me to cook Christmas dinner alongside a Mashgiach at his restaurant, Jezebel, and it was honestly a lot of fun learning how to cook kosher Chinese food. Years later the skills became quite useful when bribing our OBGYN, Dr. Steven Rad, who was obsessed with Kosher Kung Pao Chicken and Fried Rice.

So if you are looking for Chinese food this Christmas here are the places I recommend. There isn’t a BEST spot list, it’s really about the vibe that you want on that particular day.

DIM SUM GO GO is my favorite spot for dim sum in the city. Despite the huge red awning, the design of the interior is actually chic and quite subtle. The exterior is fun but doesn’t do the dining room or food justice. It doesn’t have carts and feels more like a stately Upper Eastside Cafe that could have been in 101 Dalmations or a Woody Allen film. There is a lot of finesse and technique to their dishes while maintaining authenticity and it actually resembles the best dim sum spots I’ve been to more recently in Shanghai or Taipei that aren’t afraid to evolve the cuisine. I highly recommend the duck rice roll, the turnip cake (best in chinatown), the pumpkin cake (also best in class), and seafood dumplings. They have an elegant sticky rice in lotus leaves as well, but it doesn’t contain Chinese Sausage, which I feel is mandatory.

I’m into nostalgia, especially with Chinese food and the book end to Dim Sum Go Go for me is SZECHUAN GOURMET on 39th Street. It’s an old stand by that Taiwanese-Chinese people from as far as the DMV used to drive to for Szechuan food back in the day. I find it interesting to note that this type of Szechuan food is decidedly Taiwanese and it’s the type of Szechuan cuisine that chefs from China brought to the island in the 1950s.