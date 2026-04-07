Birthday Crack, The Chinese White Trash Horseshoe & Epstein vs. Summer House with Claire & Ashley

This week Claire and Ashley of Good Noticing Podcasts FKA Celebrity Memoir Book Club join us outside of Baohaus this week and we get right to it with their favorite memoir review from the show. Claire barks and successfully lands Camron for her standup show (briefly). We fantasize about Blakely Lively's character from the town writing a memoir. But we also talk about other NON-MEMOIR related subjects such as Eddie's sixtieth birthday party, Maison Margiela's cardinal sin and the first people we would put in jail.