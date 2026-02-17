Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Transcript

Bongos, Jersey Mike's & Tripping Ballz .. MEET THE FCUKERS on Canal Street Dreams

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Feb 17, 2026

This week we're joined by LES's own Shanny Wise and Jackson Walker Lewis that together make up FCUKERS. They are an NYC party-driven dance collective that blends house, electro-indie, breakbeat and big-beat influences. Basically they're bringing the party back and we're here to ask them hard hitting questions like where is their favorite dirt bag sandwich from. Tune in for a nice mix of how they broke at Baby's All Right, creative inspirations and what the aftie's are looking like in London.

