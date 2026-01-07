At various points of this year, I honestly did not think I would survive.

It felt like I was swimming and every time I came up for air someone punched me in the face. There were acute moments where I thought about quitting and laying down on the bottom of the pool.

Multiple times I asked my accountant how the payout on my life insurance worked, but when I calculated our expenses and contrasted it with the payout, I realized very quickly that it would go way too fast. I had to stay alive for my family even if I had no personal drive to do so.

It wasn’t just the fire or the entertainment industry crumbling or the inability to pay bills; it was literally everything. It was getting pulled over and almost going to jail because Touro rented me a car without registration to pick up my family in Boston. It was Matt Sauerhoff and the unleashed dog. It was the broker who scammed us. It was having to send Mr Chow back to the ranch. It was the friends who didn’t seem to be friends anymore. And just when I thought I was turning a corner in the summer waiting for Vice Is Broke to premiere, it was Mubi taking money from Sequoia.

I sat out all the promo, all the branded bullshit, and watched as the movie was released on a platform I was diametrically opposed to.

Through it all, I’m proud because I made decisions according to my values despite being destitute without any leverage whatsoever.

I can wake up, look my family in the face and truly say that I would not have done anything different. If there’s one thing I learned from 2025, it was to believe in myself even when there doesn’t seem to be a logical reason to do so. If you honor yourself and your spirit, you will lead yourself out of the darkness.

One day you will stop asking when it’ll be over.

You’ll simply come up for air and no one will be there to punch you in the face. You’ll look for something, you’ll brace for it, but it simply won’t be there. You’ll wonder if anyone was ever there; you’ll wonder if it was you; you’ll wonder if it was in your head, but ultimately you will just remember how it feels to breathe again.

You’ll remember how it feels to be you.

I forgot it was a year today until Natashia texted me and said, “Damn. It is the year anniversary of the evacuation spinach dip and now you’re selling spinach dip at your new restaurant that your wife and son are coming in to eat at tonight.”

Sometimes it’s really that simple.