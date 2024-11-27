I’m gonna do something different this week and instead of reviewing a restaurant, I’m going to provide the technique for a dish.

This is one of the famous Turkey Rices from Chiayi, Taiwan. As you go South in Taiwan, the food tends to have more sugar, become richer, and more robust. The same dish like Minced Pork Stew, braised pork belly, or Turkey Rice in Taipei will have significantly more sugar, fat, and some may say flavor in the South. In addition to going to the beach in Tainan, a lot of people travel for the food tourism aspect in Taiwan.