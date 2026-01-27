Canal Street Dreams

Transcript

Chinamaxxing, Brooklyn Beckham & The Return of Huang's World

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Jan 27, 2026

Kicking this week's one on one show off with a little podcast therapy, we're all over the map this episode. Should you break up with your parents? We talk Brooklyn Beckham and the pros and cons of Black Tar Opium. Will Natashia being a crazy boy mom? When exactly did everyone become Chinese? Is there a food critic conspiracy to silence Eel Bar? All these questions and more are answered on this installation of Canal Street Dreams.

