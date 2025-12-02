I’m really excited to reveal the cover for my debut novel. I usually have a lot to say, but today I’m on the floor. In 2023, I flew to London for a Baohaus Pop-Up and as soon as I sat down, I got an alert for an article about dating red flags. I read through and quickly realized that I was literally a red flag walking.

But somehow I’d found my person, Natashia, and she’s been undoing all my bullshit piece by piece.

I wrote the first 70 pages on my return flight from London, sent it to Chris Jackson at One World books and two years later here we are.

If you like this substack and the writing, I think you will really enjoy the novel and here is a link to pre-order from Barnes & Noble as well as Penguin Random House.

I’d say more, but it feels vulgar to over sell something this personal; I just hope you enjoy it. But if you want more words, here is an article I wrote for GQ revealing the cover.