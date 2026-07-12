Work was done on this tour and I have the ass to prove it. If you want to know how to gain 7 lbs in 12 days, I will show you how.

I told myself that I would behave myself and detox on tour so I began with a vegetable curry in LA at The Sunset Tower.

It was oddly quite nice with a Weller Manhattan Up.

As I type this I realize a detox usually would not include a wheat-forward Bourbon Manhattan, but if you look at my face and body you should be able to discern that I don’t really take dieting or health seriously.

The next day I walked all the way from my hotel across the street from Santa Monica High School to the Ann and Jerry Moss theater 2.5 miles away so I was really feeling myself.

But after an enthralling conversation with Ottessa Moshfegh which you can watch here, I was starving. Initially we were going to go to Chez Jay for food with friends, but it closed just as everyone dispersed to the parking lot so we pivoted and went to Sun Nong Dang for galbi jiim, which was incredible.