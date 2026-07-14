I left you with this pistachio and rocky road cup of ice cream in part one.

The next stop after Santa Barbara was Portland. I took an afternoon flight and got in just before restaurants did last call. At first, I tried to get a bite at Nong’s Khao Man Gai, which I always make sure to hit when I’m in town but the location near me was closed. As I looped back around, I saw this spot Jake’s Famous Crawfish that I’d seen several times before on my trips to Portland but never stopped by and thought why not.

I got the Dungeness Crab Bisque, which was delicious and I highly recommend. It was so good and also so small that I didn’t get a photo of it. The cup was $10.50 while the bowl is only $13. If you go to Jake’s, definitely get a bowl of that crab bisque and eat a basket of the bread.

They have a lot of seafood specialties on the menu. I asked the server what she preferred between the Jake’s Traditional Bouilliabaisse or Jake’s Famous Etouffee since I am a sucker for dishes with a namesak…