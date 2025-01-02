Could I Recommend Side Sitting...
If your partner offers to side-sit on date night, your partner is cute...
This borders on being a Co-dependent Papi, but I’m a big side-sitter. When making a reservation for date night, I request in order: booth, table for 4 for 2, two seats at the bar, and only accept a table for two facing each other if I have to.
These are the occasions I’ll accept a table for two facing each other:
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Business Lunch
Business Dinner
Non-exclusive Dating, first to fifth dates, any sort of dating before you’re pot committed but… If you don’t side-sit, you have to wonder what you’re doing at all…
Homie Dinner where we have to talk about shit. If it’s a homie lunch, I prefer cafe seating on a round table where we can fuck around and shoot the shit for a couple hours. I highly prefer sitting at a bar together as if we’re on the couch at my home. If I’m watching sports and gambling, I absolutely need to be at a table for four for 2 with …