I have a friend in Hollywood who owns a media company.

She’s a sweetheart, but has a habit of asking me “is this cool?” It could be a restaurant, a sweater, a director, an actor she’s considering for a campaign, but my answer is always the same: “What do YOU think?”

Then she calls me for fear I’ll screenshot the text and send it to our group chat with Natashia so that it can be communicated as a group that she absolutely should not buy the sweater she’s trying on at Bode.

“It’s Bode!” she’ll exclaim.

“I KNOW.” I’ll respond which just makes her more confused.

“Everyone is wearing Bode!”

“That’s my point! Everyone else in your tax bracket is already wearing Private School Wes Anderson-coded NBA Jeans with the jacket!”

For this woman Bode is still the ‘correct answer’ and after she leaves 7007 Melrose Ave in her white Audi Q5 she will immediately retreat to Larchmont and stand in line at the Everybody Feed Phil Deli.

I’ma keep it a buck, the homies done did a lot of shit just to live this Larchmont liiiiiiifestyle.

It requires significant capital, 90 hour work weeks, haircuts at the Maybourne Hotel, happy endings at CEO Massage, 75 therapists, inordinate amounts of pressure and stress so I understand if culture needs to be consumed like a smoothie for these people. That’s who trades, industry, and trend reporting is created for.