Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Did Vintage Ruin Fashion, Power Couples & Making Your Own Name With Alexia Ioannou

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
May 05, 2026

This week we're chilling with Alexia Ioannou of Nou to talk what it takes to make a footwear brand from the ground up! Lexi also runs her business with her significant other so we talk tricks of the trade working with the person you love. We get into the affects of vintage culture, growing up on reality TV and more.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ba$ed fob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture