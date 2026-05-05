This week we're chilling with Alexia Ioannou of Nou to talk what it takes to make a footwear brand from the ground up! Lexi also runs her business with her significant other so we talk tricks of the trade working with the person you love. We get into the affects of vintage culture, growing up on reality TV and more.
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Did Vintage Ruin Fashion, Power Couples & Making Your Own Name With Alexia Ioannou
May 05, 2026
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