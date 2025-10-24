This week we’ve got Eddie’s Floridian brother dza3000 on the pod, the venerated Commissioner of their fantasy sports league, and of course esteemed DJ. DZA lays down some ethics on participating in the league (do your lineup or die), shares some of his favorite watches and thoughts on collecting, and debuts the Rapid Fire segment, making him the first guest Eddie has ever prepped for. Tune in!
DZA on the Holy Fantasy League Group chat, Collecting the Illest Watches & GOAT of all Beverages
Oct 24, 2025
