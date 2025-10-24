Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

DZA on the Holy Fantasy League Group chat, Collecting the Illest Watches & GOAT of all Beverages

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Oct 24, 2025

This week we’ve got Eddie’s Floridian brother dza3000 on the pod, the venerated Commissioner of their fantasy sports league, and of course esteemed DJ. DZA lays down some ethics on participating in the league (do your lineup or die), shares some of his favorite watches and thoughts on collecting, and debuts the Rapid Fire segment, making him the first guest Eddie has ever prepped for. Tune in!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ba$ed fob
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture