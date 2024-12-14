My family and I are leaving LA. Not because of any one thing in particular, but on my last trip to New York I just felt my fucking heart burst open with joy I hadn’t felt in a very long time as soon as the plane landed at JFK.

I should be clear that when I say LA I mean Hollywood west. From East Hollywood to the San Gabriel Valley, LA is dope. There are real people and real communities and real lives being lived, but my work is generally with people on the westside at this point of my career.

I’ve mentioned the strikes before, but when work stopped it made me realize that there’s not much here for me besides work. I was bored out of my mind and without three meetings to stack across town, I couldn’t deny that I no longer wanted to live in a city where it takes 20 minutes to buy milk.

Even when I was broke in New York selling dubs off a ben…