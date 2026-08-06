Greatest Blasian Movies & Can Christopher Nolan Write Women With Ian, Jonah & Eddie Huang

This week, we’re joined by Ian and Jonah whom Natashia and I met at the Baohaus bar grabbing our post-work drinks. After overhearing their film debate, I quickly went and got some rainbow cookies and struck up what would become a multi-hour conversation with them nerding out about film. So filling in for Natashia this week is Ian and Jonah, discussing the hard hitting topics. What is the greatest Blasian film of all? Has Will Smith ever made a black movie? How do black men beat the whole milk allegations after dating one white woman decades ago? All this and much more is unraveled in this week’s Canal Street Dreams.