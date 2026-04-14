Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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Greek Easter, Feet & Family Business

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Apr 14, 2026

We're back this week with a solo pod talking about our Greek Easter and Russian Turkish Bathhouse collabs at Baohaus! The restaurant has really been coming together and we reflect on the community we've already built here, just absorbing the neighborhood and all it's cultural greatness. We talk about Natashia working at the restaurant and what it's like working with your partner in everything you do.

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