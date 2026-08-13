HUANG'S WORLD NEW SEASON ON COMPLEX

WE ARE SO BACK. Ecstatic to announce that Huang's World is back on Complex with an all new season coming soon. Eddie and Natashia spend this episode reflecting on all the times where they thought the show might come back in the past, losing hope and then when the tide started to turn for the show to make its return. We talk the old show versus the new, inspirations for this season and some possible ideas for a follow up season. We've got so much to share with you guys and want to welcome and thank you to celebrate with us.