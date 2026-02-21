HUANG'S WORLD – Taiwan Part 1 | Episode 1

Over the course of Huang’s World we shot three episodes in Taiwan, but this was our first from 2012 hitting betel nut stands, walking through Shilin Night Market for a lot of Taiwanese classics. Watching it again this week, it really put a smile on my face because it was the first time bringing the crew to see the country my family is from. There is a lot of sophomoric tomfoolery with penis cakes, but I can’t front or take it back. It was a lot of fun and it’s who we were: a bunch of kids running around a night market chasing each other with chocolate penis cakes fishing for dirty shrimp in a man-made pond.