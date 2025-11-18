Canal Street Dreams

Hunter Harris on Great TV, Film, and Political Optimism

Nov 18, 2025

Hunter Harris is a screenwriter and culture critic who writes “Hung Up” on Substack and co-hosts “Lemme Say This” on Wondery. Today she’s on the pod to talk about her voice as a writer and also gets into some of her favorite TV and movies of 2025. She and Eddie critique the shopping culture of New York City and discuss where to go in terms of political optimism following the victory of Zohran Mamdani in the recent mayoral election.

