Very rarely does a commercial say every thing you are feeling, but sometimes capitalism and closeness intersect in such a way that something truthful is uttered.

This Knicks Championship run feels like the return of the Jedi.

It wasn’t just basketball.

A lot of us didn’t have the privilege or luck to be born New Yorkers.

We chose it.

Frank Sinatra recorded Theme from New York, New York in 1979 six years after the Knicks won the chip in 1973.

Even more than the Statue of Liberty, the lines "I want to be a part of it…" represents how it feels to choose New York as your home.

I was born in the DMV and moved to Orlando in the summer of 1990. I was not supposed to be a Knick fan, but I chose to be.

Being born in 1982, my childhood home was littered with Georgetown Hoyas and Patrick Ewing memorabilia. I associated basketball with Patrick, the Hoyas, and eventually the Knicks.

I remember watching the promo packages every time the Knicks played with shots of sky scrapers, rabid fans, Spike Lee, and Patrick with his arms outstretched like Jamaican Batman putting Gotham on his back.

Despite most kids my age wanting to be Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls fans, I resisted it. I wanted his shoes, but nothing to do with the Bulls even though they had the best Starting Lineup Introduction in all of sports with Alan Parsons Sirius playing in the background.

No matter how many championships Jordan and the Bulls won, I chose the Knicks because of the fans, the Garden, the organ player, and the way their players fought for their city.

I wanted to be a part of it.

As a Knick fan, my hardest day as a sports fan came in 1995.

It should have been Patrick’s year, but he came up short.

In that moment, my sadness was for Patrick. Nearing the end of his career, I had a feeling he wasn’t going to reach the promised land.

It wasn’t until the winter of 1998 that I finally got to visit New York and it was better than I could have ever imagined running through the city with my friends, Ryan and Thor, stealing pornos from newsstands and eating giant slices of pizza you could fold. Growing up in Orlando, people CELEBRATED the arrival of Papa John’s because it was viewed as a CULINARY alternative to Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

But what really stuck with me was an unspeakable electricity. I felt like I was part of something bigger than myself or even the family I was secretly trying to escape. At that age, I didn’t trust my feelings and talked myself out of things, but I remember standing in of all places the N Train station in Times Square trying to lock in the feeling of being in this city and promising that I would return.

The next year, the Knicks surprisingly made the finals behind Allen Houston, Lattrell Sprewell, and Marcus Camby. No one believed they had a chance against the David Robinson Tim Duncan Spurs and it felt like a victory just making the finals.

I applied to St. John’s University, Syracuse University, hoping to go to a Big East School that would play in the garden. Luckily, I got into Syracuse, but my Mom’s friend told her that New York would be the worst thing for a trouble maker like me and she wouldn’t let me go instead routing me to Pittsburgh because we had family that could keep an eye on me there.

It wasn’t until the year 2004, that I was finally able to get up to New York with the help of a professor at Rollins College, Dr. Bill Boles, who took a short film I made and submitted it to Columbia Film’s Summer Program without telling me. I was offered a summer scholarship and finally, I was able to live in New York.

Coming to New York, I didn’t know a single person, but it didn’t bother me because I had a feeling that this was a city you could be lonely in.

While I’d been a Knick fan for years alone in Orlando watching games on my couch, it was different to be in the city even thought it was the offseason. Every where I went, people were excited about Stephon Marbury, Jamal Crawford, and Trevor Ariza who we’d picked up in the second round. I felt like an outsider since I’d never been a Knick fan in community, but people accepted me.

At that time there was no reason to lie and say you were a Knick fan after a season that began with the guys losing 7 of their first 9 games. When people asked me where I was from, I’d say Orlando, but follow up by letting them know that I was a Knick fan.

Knick fandom was my way of communicating to real New Yorkers that I want to be a part of it.

Over time if you keep showing up to the same bars or restaurants close to 82 games a season for a team that signed Jerome James, Eddy Curry, and Langston Galloway, people stop wondering if you’re for real. As Knick fans, we’ve lived and died in community.

It is only recently that we have begun to WIN in community.

And on the day that we were to play the first close out game in the NBA Finals since 1973, I got this text from my friend, Dan Solomito, who knew me when I was just a transplant from Orlando selling t-shirts on the train.

I had just walked to Saint Marks dripping sweat at the time and couldn’t believe my eyes. I called Natashia and told her to meet me there, then put on Prodigy Favorite Rapper, and prayed a silly prayer asking Prodigy to help the Knicks and started running toward the Garden.

As I listened to P, I started to crack and shed a tear behind my sunglasses.

I started to remember the nights I spent laying on my bedroom floor in Orlando recording Mobb Deep songs off the radio to make my own tapes since I was so far from New York, but somehow someway, I’d met Prodigy, become friends, and was accepted by him and the city.

All of these thoughts swirled as I looked for Natashia on 33rd Street. I couldn’t find her, but spotted an elegant looking woman in leopard print pants at the top of the stairs of the Mecca and knew it was her.

We walked to the billboard and saw the faces of our friends cycling through. It felt like watching a visual yearbook.

And there it was…

All these years wanting to be a New Yorker, I felt like it was written.

I wish I was born here, but I was not.

I was born in the DMV and raised in Orlando, Florida, but I chose this city and more importantly I chose the Knicks.

There were nights where I was really alone in this city and I just walked. I walked and walked and walked listening to mixtapes looking for something. I didn’t know what I was looking for in this city.

I think it’s a feeling that a lot of transplants have.

You just know you want to be part of it.

And last night felt like the greatest celebration of New York I’ve ever experienced.

(PHOTOS ABOVE BY ARMANDO GENEYRO)

For most of my adult life, when I googled “When was the last Knick Championship?” the answer was 1973.

Today, I googled “When was the last Knick Championship?” just to make sure what I was feeling was true and there it was…

As I looked at that screenshot next to my son playing with Venom and Spidey, someone sent me the Nike commercial celebrating the Knicks championship set to Billy Joel New York State of Mind.

I looked at it.

To this day, I think it is a fruitless endeavor to try and explain the New York State of Mind.

If you know you know.

I watched that man run through the city, doing cartwheels, listened to Billy, saw him stop… and as he looked at the procession of Knick fans, I sobbed on impact.

I couldn’t take it.

All these feelings all these years believing in New York and the Knicks as good and true and every thing that is right finally validated by our guys.

It’s simply too much.

I love every one.

I love you.

I love the Knicks.

I’m in a New York State of Mind.

(PHOTOS BY ARMANDO GENEYRO)