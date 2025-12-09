Canal Street Dreams

If The Epstein Scandal is a Cow… With Dave 1

Eddie Huang
Dec 09, 2025

While Natashia is home this week, Dave Macklovitch aka Dave 1 stops by to talk everything that’s wrong with the world. We talk about how we wouldn’t wish being Chinese or Jewish on anyone and why every conversation with our families sounds like an argument (even though it only is most of the time). We delve into a little ethos, pathos, logos for our literary, philosophical thugs out there. Of course, we get into Epstein and the real reasons those in power may or may not want the files to be released.

