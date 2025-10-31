Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Joshua Topolsky Becomes a Sports Podcaster on C$D

Eddie Huang
Oct 31, 2025

Today we welcome Josh Topolsky to the pod! Josh founded The Verge and The Outline, helped build Vox Media, and has shaped some of the most influential digital brands of the past decade. You won’t hear much about any of that on this episode, because today Josh, Natashia, and Eddie do a deep dive into Eddie’s unhinged relationship with sports: how much he watches, gambles, and why The Knicks are his family. They also talk about compromise in relationships and what their greatest ultimatums are.

