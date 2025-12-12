I’ve been in the kitchen 9 of the last 10 days and every thing I see is through the lens of tickets printed from a point-of-sale. My body is draped in Uniqlo Heat Tech and my hands are irritated from latex gloves, but I’m learning things and that is where I write to you from.

Things are settling down in the kitchen. Jay our AM Sous has stepped up and I’m seeing people step up at night as well. On one particularly wonderful prep shift this week, I took Jay to eat at Dimes since their power bowl is the healthiest thing to eat within a quarter mile radius of The Flower Shop.

We sat down, sipped our waters in silence, and he broke the ice.

“Chef, you can step off now.”

“You think so?” I asked.

“Yeah. We got this.”

I thought about it and I appreciated the sentiment. I really missed the days when I could take a 45 minute shit and place 75 parlays on Thursday Night Football, but I wasn’t sure I could get back to that grueling schedule just yet.

“Let me ask you, Jay. Am I a helicopter chef? Do I hover over you guys more than most chefs?”

Jay smiled, bit his bottom lip, and nodded his head.

“Yeah. I would say you are present and hovering a lot more than most chefs.”

“Is that a bad thing?”

“No. You just want it done the way you want it done, but it’s important to know when we got it.”

“You feel you got it?”

“We got it. That doesn’t mean you don’t come in. You come, check the line, peep service, but you can trust us.”

“Alright. I’ll step off next week.”

We ate lunch, grabbed a coffee, and I walked him back to The Flower Shop. Of course, I still stayed til 9:30pm that evening because I didn’t think they had it just yet and on cue the next morning I got a call from Jay while dropping Senna off at school.

“Chef. They left this place a mess last night and we are short about 5lbs of tenders for the party tonight. Do you think they would be open to wings instead of tenders?”

I took a look at the party’s order and saw that they had already ordered 3 hours of unlimited Szechuan Lemon Pepper Wings.

“They already have wings. If we order the tenders with courier service, it’ll body our food cost, but take the thighs we have marinated in lemon pepper sauce and cut them into tenders. We’ll offer white meat and dark meat tenders.”

“Heard.”

Problem solved, but I knew that it was still a couple weeks until I could “step off”. That said, the message from Jay was heard loud and clear. The guys needed space in the kitchen.

That night, I spent a bit more time standing by the corner of the bar, observing diners, talking to servers and bar tenders. There was also a party for about 60 to 70 people going on downstairs.

“Hey what’s the gratuity on the party downstairs?” asked a server to our GM, Rowan.

“I’m not sure. Let me check the contract.” said Rowan.

“I really hope they wrote it in this time.”

I noticed a bit of anxiety on the server’s face and it didn’t make sense. With large parties over 5 or 6, there is usually an automatic gratuity so I asked Rowan what was going on and he just shook his head.

“We don’t automatic grat here?” I asked.

“Ehhhh, I don’t want to get into it.” he said.

I continued to poke around the rest of the night not because I’m nosy, but because as a chef you need all aspects of the restaurant to work and feel secure for your work to even have a chance. If servers don’t want to work parties or half ass it or have anxiety about serving, it’s going to affect the experience. Also, if something is going on at the restaurant that affects peoples’ pay that is unjust I want to know.

“Rowan. What’s going on with the tipping situation?”

“No one wants to work these parties anymore.”

“Why not? Are they not being tipped?”

Rowan was hesitant to talk about it and I was unsure why. He told me a few weeks ago that he was leaving the industry despite having fun recently and I wondered if he just didn’t want to get into it since he was resigning after the holidays.

“Bro, you’re out of here in two weeks. Just tell me.”

“It’s not that! I actually want to fix it for the servers before I leave. I sent management an email about it, but the issue is that there was an event for a celebrity that we threw on a Sunday in September I believe. It was an open bar event that was on the house and the celebrity never tipped the bartenders. When I asked management about it, they said they were trying to get the money from the celebrity, but it’s been MONTHS and no one has been paid so no one wants to work events anymore.”

“I see.”

I never act off one source of information so I asked a bartender I trust that worked the event.

“Hey. Can I ask you about __________’s event?”

“You mean the one that no one has gotten paid for?”

“Yeah.”

“We all came in on a Sunday, our off day, to work the event. People drank for like 8 hours and we were promised tips, but never tipped.”

“That doesn’t make sense.”

The bartender rolled their eyes and went back to shaking what looked like a Hemingway Daiquiri but I couldn’t be sure. It was quite cold for a drink like that anyway and was wondering if my senses were beginning to fail me.

I saw a glass of Morgon stranded at the corner of the bar and started drinking it as I asked the other employees who worked the event for any details. To a person, they shared the same details. Roughly 8 hours of service, rowdy crowd, no one was charged, no one tipped.

It didn’t make sense. Why would ownership leave people out to dry like this?

A few days later, I got a call from someone we’ll call an “owner”.

“Hey! Sorry I’ve been busy. Wanted to give you a heads up! I’m bringing ____________ by the shop next week. Should be great. They’re killing it right now.”

It was literally the same celebrity that half the staff had served months ago and been stiffed on the tip by.

“I hate to be the one to tell you, but that is literally the last person you should bring into the restaurant man.”

“What do you mean? They’re sick!”

“I’m not commenting on their work. Dude, they haven’t paid anyone for that event yet! People are really upset.”