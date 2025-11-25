Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Transcript

Laura Stemmer on Hot Motherhood and Nightlife Evolution

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Nov 25, 2025

Laura Stemmer is a NYC nightlife consultant and queen of the night who joins Eddie and Natashia this week to talk about what’s hotter than being a mom and the evolution of NYC nightlife. Laura is a force who knows how to pack a club full of hot people and go hard at the parent teacher conference. This trio takes on everything from vaping to dressing to breast milk, so tune in.

