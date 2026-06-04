On Tuesday’s episode of Canal Street Dreams, we speak to Claire Landsbaum about how Come Undone is in her words “lesbian coded”, which got Natashia talking about how I bond with the homies.

My love language is acts of service.

I want to be of service; I like to build things; and it’s how I bond. Natashia laughed that I don’t pick the person who’s best for a job ever.

I pick the person that I want to be friends with, which can at times be a comedy of errors if the work becomes accidentally successful and I’m stuck carrying the homie through the process.

It’s happened frequently, but whenever I stop to remember that the point of the exercise was to “build” with the homie, I find peace.

It’s ignorant and sophmoric, but I’m incapable of virtue signaling and pretending I’m not ignorant and sophmoric so I’ma keep it funky and admit that amongst men of my age, we frequently say idiotic things like:

“It’s not gay if…”

“It’s not gay if we getting money.”

“It’s not gay if it’s for the Knicks.”

“It’s not gay if you say no homo before you show me that dick pic you just sent.”

It’s important to acknowledge how idiotic men are as a species and also how badly we all want intimacy… with other men.

I Love You, Man is one of my favorite survey works on the topic.

It has some fantastic moments and is a hysterical film, but I’d like to go deeper into the shame and fear involved when doing male intimacy.

Funny enough I remember at a young age being more into girls. There was a girl down the street that I was obsessed with at the age of 6 and I didn’t really care what other boys thought of me.

But around the age of 9, I started really caring when we started playing sports and the hierarchy between boys became very clear.

Whenever we played basketball or football, it became obvious that I was low on the totem pole since I was picked last or not even allowed to play. I’d watch other boys from the sidelines and wanted to be in the game, but wasn’t good enough.

When I was 11, we moved cribs in Orlando and my neighbor Dave Williams, taught me how to play football. He was the 2nd most athletic kid in the neighborhood and didn’t need me on his team, but brought me every time he played and it meant a lot. Unfortunately I was useless as a receiver or running back.

I was bummed out every time walking home knowing I was the reason we lost.

A few months into playing football with Dave, I got John Madden Football for Super Nintendo.

I started to notice how certain bunch formations and play action bootlegs always netted positive yards. While the game simulated real NFL games, the concepts could still be applied to backyard football especially when the people you’re playing are 11.

I wrote down the plays and showed them to Dave.

“Damn, you should play quarterback.”

“Me?”

“Yeah, these are your plays.”

“These are John Madden’s plays.”

For some reason, Dave believed in me and it meant every thing. So the next few weekends, we worked on the plays with our team which consisted of us and our brothers. We ran bunch formations, bootlegs, flea flickers, and when we unleashed them on the other kids in the neighborhood it was complete and utter domination.

“You’re a genius! That’s your nickname, The Genius.” said Dave.

You have to remember at this time that we were 12. That is the most essential information here because again I’m not going to shape this like its a conversation between 44 year olds. I’m not saying I’m a “genius”, I’m saying that these were the literal words that came out of our mouths and this is how we bonded.

Dave and I became great friends and outside of football we’d ride bikes, eat food, and one spectacular afternoon when we were looking for snake skin to trade at the Science Center we happened upon a box of Hustler Magazines that someone ditched in the forest.

That was one of the greatest days of my adolescent life.

Dave is one of the first good friends I can remember and I think it shaped a lot of my thinking around friendship. I thought that by being useful, by being smart, by drawing up those plays, I’d earned my spot on the team and in Dave’s life.

Later on in life loyalty became important as well.

If my homies wanted to steal or fight, I had to be there too because I wanted them to know I loved them.

I remember police or parents asking things like, “Why did you do this?” And in their minds it was so idiotic, but in my mind it was so simple… “He’s my friend.”

I did a lot of really dumb shit to show my friends they were important to me and honestly… I don’t regret it even though my life almost ended so many times trying to be down for the homies.

As a 44 year old looking back, I realize that I didn’t have to do any of it.

I will tell my son that he doesn’t have to drive a car into a crowd when someone tries to hit his friend with a tire iron just to show that he loves him.

If you really love your homies, you don’t want to see them go out like that. You wouldn’t allow them to be there in the first place.

It’s not worth it.

So what if someone talked shit? Just go to 7-11 smoke blunts and eat gummy bears.

So many of our fights as young men happened because we didn’t want to lose the respect that other young men had for us. We had to fight to maintain respect, but when we said respect, what we were really talking about was love.

We were fighting to show other young men that we were worth keeping as friends, but deep down, we would have loved each other regardless.

Dave was always going to be my friend.

It felt great to draw up plays and win, but he was always there for me whether I was of value or not.

While I still love having a hard hat activity to do friendship with homies and it feels good to win at the boxing gym, in the kitchen, or at the bar watching the Knicks, your real friends love you even when you think you’re a loser.

If you liked this free post and the revelations in it, please consider pre-ordering my debut novel Come Undone. It would mean a lot.