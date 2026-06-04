Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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Patri Becus's avatar
Patri Becus
1d

Venus in earth sign gang

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PhillyT's avatar
PhillyT
1d

This post made me resub. Good shit Eddie, I missed your musings my man!

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