Listen to This When you Can't Listen to Your Family Anymore

Welcome to the special Black Friday epi$ode of Canal $treet Dreams. Yes we know this is dropping on Thanksgiving. Press play and you’ll learn what Black Friday has meant to our families for the last year. We start out with the fun stuff; what dinosaurs does Senna want for Christmas? Have you heard of a Birkin Dinosaur? Eddie either.



In all seriousness, we get deep into family business heading into this Thanksgiving. This week, we’re oversharing about our families in preparation for the oversharing many listening are probably going to run into this holiday. As much as the holidays are celebrated as a time to get together with family, there are just as many people for whom the holidays are a really tough time. If that’s you this year, keep your head up homie. You’re a part of the Canal $treet Dreams family and you’ve always got a place at our leopard print, bodily-fluid-stained pool table.



Love to you, yours, and ours. Whether you’re with us or not, we’re thankful for you.