Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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Live From London at The Standard

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Jul 09, 2026

Eddie and Natashia are live podding on the road again this week from London. In this episode they revisit the place where Eddie began to write what would become Come Undone on a flight back to LA. They talk favorite London food spots, their plans for revisiting the city for the first time in ages kid free. They answer questions from the game inspired by the book, speak to the London crowd and more!

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