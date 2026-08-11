Remember this photograph.

We will return to this dish at the end of this article, but for now take a look, sear it into your memory, and know that eventually every thing comes back to this dish.

Very well.

The first meal we had in Miami was with the homies, DZA & Erica, at Flanigan’s. In my expert opinion, Flanigan’s serves the best bar food in the world. There is not another place I would rather eat and watch a game and it is more Margaritaville than Margaritaville. If you love Floribbean Cuisine, which I do, this is the Mecca.