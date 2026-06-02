Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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Nanny Gate, Leather Goods & Breastfeeding

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Jun 02, 2026

Beef is live on the pod and we get right to the late night Baohaus IG flick that had Eddie celebrating the Knicks advance to the Finals from his couch. We're in deep pod therapy this week before moving on to some particularly interesting listener questions. Get the answers to all your questions as well as some you've probably never dreamed of and learn the secret to a quick rebound from beefing with your soulmate!!

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