Nanny Gate, Leather Goods & Breastfeeding

Beef is live on the pod and we get right to the late night Baohaus IG flick that had Eddie celebrating the Knicks advance to the Finals from his couch. We're in deep pod therapy this week before moving on to some particularly interesting listener questions. Get the answers to all your questions as well as some you've probably never dreamed of and learn the secret to a quick rebound from beefing with your soulmate!!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Authors
Recent Posts