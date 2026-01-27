Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3hEdited

Just like 1861, democrats are waging an insurrection so they can keep exploiting cheap labor. When will you host illegals in your luxury apartment? Are you going to send your son to a Somali Learing Center?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Eddie Huang and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ba$ed fob · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture