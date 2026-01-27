I’ve been watching and listening, biting my tongue recently because a lot of great people are already speaking out about what’s happening and I told myself I would not say anything until I felt I had something productive to add and an hour ago I saw this National Shutdown happening Friday.

I’ve been looking for some type of public action that could hit this administration where it hurts and found it here.

There isn’t a ton of information, but from what I can gather it is building off the momentum from the University of Minnesota Student Unions that organized the general strike in Minnesota January 23rd.

According to Left Voice over 700 workplaces shut down in the Minneapolis area and @novaramedia says that, “Payday Report, a strike-tracking website, said there were more than 300 solidarity actions across the US coinciding with last week’s shutdown in Minneapolis. Its analysts said Pretti’s killing will likely lead to further calls for a general strike in the city and elsewhere.”

While a National Shutdown hurts a lot of small business owners, it seems like a worthwhile action and necessary measure at this juncture. The Democrats made a huge mistake allowing the Department of Homeland Security bill to pass, people are getting killed at protests, and we have lost control of this democracy if you can even call it that anymore.

The National Shutdown is being planned for Friday because it coincides with the congressional deadline for Department of Homeland Security’s funding.

If you missed it, SEVEN House Democrats voted in favor of passing the Department of Homeland Security bill last week AFTER Renee Good was shot and at this point I feel it is our duty as people to put the pressure on our bullshit representatives to do the right thing because they have consistently shown that they will not do it without that pressure.

Since 2016 every fucking alarm has gone off.

It would take 100,000 words to recount how many instances it was clear as day that Trump was in fascist playbooks running plays in an effort to convert this country into an authoritarian state.

At every juncture, we the people have not gone far enough in our resistance because he has successfully taken over this country and stripped it of its values.

A lot of smart people online are pointing to the similarities in action between this administration and other fascist regimes, but the point has been made for almost 10 years now and the question still remains: will we as Americans do what it takes to turn the tide?

We cannot continue to go about our business hoping that someone else will stand up on our behalf and do the right thing.

We cannot elect a person that will wave a magic wand and fix it for us.

EVERYONE has let us down and the only thing clearer than Trump’s motivations is the fact that we have not done enough as American people.

The days of expecting our representatives to lead, do right, or even just do what they said they would are long gone. I repeat, SEVEN ELECTED HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTED TO FUND ICE LAST WEEK!

Speaking out, calling representatives, and protesting unfortunately fall below the minimum action required. We are hurtling toward the end of this country if we don’t do something this week.

We have to take action that hurts the economy because that is all that will move the dial at this point. Our country has been bought by special interests and controlled by a handful of monopolies. They do not care about us as people, they do not care about the planet, they simply care about the bottom line and that is why I feel the National Shutdown is essential.

The question is not whether we should participate, it is how.

In every industry we need leaders to step up TODAY and start organizing. I will use the restaurant industry and my personal work place as an example and also ask for community support.

In restaurants, the people I’m most worried about are the dishwashers, cooks, and runners who live check-to-check. They need every hour they get on the clock so someone in a leadership position needs to help. I have a few thousand dollars to my name at this point but if an employee at The Flower Shop wants to participate in the shut down Friday, I will give them what they would have made hourly.

I would also speak to the owner of the restaurant and coordinate with them so that they understand this shut down is not an attack against them, but taking a stand for what is right. The response may be, “What would shutting down The Flower Shop do for the national cause?”

That is a valid question and I am perhaps vain to think shutting down our little restaurant on Eldridge Street in a democratic city means anything, but I think it does. Every action matters right now and one of the fundamental beliefs of this country was that we were the city on the hill, that we would be a shining example to the rest of the world about how to live and govern.

If we still believe that and want to be that country, it starts with every one of us.

That sounds corny and liberal and probably bullshit to my partners in the restaurant, so then I would say, “Well, what if we could organize a THURSDAY in support of the restaurant industry so that people could walk out and join the shut down Friday?”

If we can organize support for local small businesses and restaurants on Thursday, perhaps we could all participate in the National Shutdown on Friday and turn this shit around.

If you work in the restaurant industry, please hit me up so that we can organize. There isn’t much time, but if we come together quickly and get the word out perhaps we can do this in a way that doesn’t hurt people and businesses we care about while taking the stand we need to for our country.

If the nation shuts down Friday and there is enough economic impact, representatives have to do the right thing.

Just this evening, Democrat Tom Suozzi, who no one should never vote for again, admitted that he did the wrong thing voting to fund DHS last week. He said, ““I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE in Minneapolis… I hear the anger from my constituents, and I take responsibility for that… I have long been critical of ICE’s unlawful behavior and I must do a better job demonstrating that.”

Tom, you are confirmed ASS, but thank you for being self aware enough to confirm that for yourself.

What we need is for all of these representatives to recognize and admit that they have been ASS for many years now and that they have not fought nearly hard enough for the people who have elected them. It is clear they do not listen, they do not care, but by organizing and participating in a National Shutdown perhaps we can force them to do the right thing and defund ICE.