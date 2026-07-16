New Menu With Chef Ray & The Baohaus Boys

We got First Supper this week on Canal Street Dreams as Chef Ray and the boys from the kitchen pull up to talk all the items on the new menu. We talk getting back to the essence of this Chinese s*** after an experimental period with Italian fusion during the most legendary playoff run and championship in NBA history (it's still Knicks in 5). We talk everyone's story coming to Baohaus, favorite dishes and more!
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