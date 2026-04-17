For three days, I didn’t have a phone and it was marvelous.

Before I went to the Apple Store, I took a call from Claire Landsbaum, the deputy editor of High Snobiety. It was wonderful so when I sat down at the Genius Bar, I picked up one of the iphones chained to the table and started reading High Snob features.

The first was about Talia Ryder, who I recognized from Never Rarely Sometimes Always. I was aware of the film because one of our editors on Boogie, Scott Cummings, edited the film, is married to the director, Eliza Hittman, and got me tickets to the premiere at Sundance. If you haven’t seen the film, you absolutely should. It was my favorite film of Sundance 2020, the Covid Sundance where everyone got sick, and it’s a really incredible portrait of a young girl trying to get an interstate abortion. It’s the type of feature that feels like a documentary much like The Last Showgirl or The Smashing Machine, but about a topic that is so emotionally and politically charged.

I loved the movie, but hadn’t followed Talia’s career closely enough and the High Snob feature filled in a lot of blanks. By the time I finished reading, I felt sufficiently caught up on someone I am absolutely a fan of now.

Then I scrolled to the profile on Sage Elsesser, who I always knew as the rapper Navy Blue, but even more than that, my homie DZA’s homie that runs V$ with him. A lot of times I meet people like Sage who just seem like good people and I don’t dig too much. I like to meet them through interactions as homies, but after reading the High Snob profile, I felt like a moron. Guy was a legend from the Cherry skate video and also Paloma’s brother and I started connecting all the dots and regretted all the dumb jokes I’d told around him because I’m way too comfortable around DZA.

About 30 minutes later, I got a new phone and this morning I woke up to multiple headlines this morning about things I love being “dead”.

Without delving into the history, cultural and racial context of “the fade”, or declaring that Allen Houston objectively had the greatest fade of all-time during the 1999 Knicks NBA Finals Run, I simply checked Tyler’s stats.

Look, you tell me, but I’m confused why GQ is asking this guy to write about the death of the fade.