NY vs. LA Whites, R Kelly & The Cheesecake Factory with ThemJeans

Jason Stewart AKA the Pod GOD stops by Canal Street Dreams this week to make us all laugh more than usual and discuss Jimmy Buffett cuisine. Eddie is persuaded to blow big gas on the pod for the first time (allegedly) to pregame dinosaur halloween. Try and keep up as we discuss chicken and the egg logic with the demonstrable genius of R Kelly. For real, no more teasers, you just gotta listen for yourself fam.
