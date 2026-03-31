Quirked Up White Boys, Bachelor Parties & Fantasy Coaching

Today we've got a solo episode coming right at ya where we settle the great garbage beef of 2026 before dissecting the science of fantasy sports coaching. You're going to hear us dip in the mailbag and answer some of your burning questions such as when did we know it was meant to be?? How quirked up can a a white boy be before we're all dodging couches and chairs being thrown from sh*tty Florida hotel windows? All this and much more on another episode of Canal Street Dreams.