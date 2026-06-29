The fans at Tootsie’s erupt as Dakota hits stage three on night one of Art Basel 2026. It’s two deep at the bar, with dancers on every stage and a line of art dealers trying to bust nuts in the Champagne Room. Speakers blast Fat Joe and DMX as everyone waits with bated breathe for Chief Keef to take the stage, but I’m just trying to order a surf ‘n turf with fried lobster tail! Can anyone please take my order?

A guy in a graphic tee sips a Gatorade cocktail the hue of blue Hi-Chew, while his companion flips off a cocktail waitress. And Mr. Popodopolous — the executive chef, owner and ringleader — greets patrons in a Giannis Antetokounmpo jersey. At one point he asks me, “Do you like hip hop?” and hands me what appears to be his mixtape, Shellfish Or Better.

He’s in his element, but still no one has taken my order.