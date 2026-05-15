This is Two Sheet Lasagna, an innovation from Rolo’s in Ridgewood, Queens.

From the POV of a chef, it is very rare to see actual innovation. Every restaurant and chef wants you to think they’re innovative, but most people are standing on the shoulders of giants continuing a tradition or flat out copying.

Eater has a great video of the process here and I find it ingenious. They make their own dough, laminate it, paint it with bechamel and bolognese, then bring it to life by firing it in a wood burning oven. Having tried this myself I can tell you it is a recent peak in pasta making and an absolute peak for lasagna as a genre.

Some of the best innovations are things that make immediate sense, were right there for anyone to put together, but nobody did or nobody could. When the right chef at the right time is able to pull that sword out of stone, every body wins.

Seeing and eating this dish literally put a battery in my back.

It inspired me and that’s what really great food does for chefs.