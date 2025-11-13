Considering every thing going on in this country with Mamdani turning New York into an Islamic Socialist Paradise and the Democrats shutting down the government, I find it appalling that we are once again talking about the President’s affinity for veal.

I don’t like much about the left, but I tip my hat to woke media for its ability to take a trivial issue like the President’s diet or preference for a certain protein and put it at the forefront of National politics. How are we ever going to get anything done in this country if every single choice we make is put under a microscope like this?

This conversation about veal is nothing more than a bad-faith effort to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.

The Democrats are bringing up Veal once again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects and only a very bad or stupid Republican would fall into the trap of paying attention to this nonsense.

As a supporter of the President, I’d just like to ask all the naysayers why it matters if our President enjoys eating veal? Does this make him incapable of being the President? Does it reflect negatively on his abilities to lead us? Does everyone in America need to agree on the same diet?