Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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The Astrology of New York, Best and Worst Signs and Natashia and Eddie Get Read with The Pop Astrologist

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Jun 25, 2026

This week we have Tasha Beg aka @thepopastrologist joining us to nerd out on all things astrology. We talk about the Knicks and Trump having similar charts (and how we saged the arena by booing him). We talk about New York City setting the tone for the transformation of the country as a whole. Eddie and Natashia get read and we talk best and worst signs.

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