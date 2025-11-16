*I am going to make 80% of this post free, but it took a long time and if you want more of this please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you.

Trump topped “Bubba”.

Trump was aware of Epstein.

Trump is deplorable.

The Epstein emails confirm everything and achieve nothing because the Democrats still don’t have a plan for this country.

While I will always have liberal views because they align with my personal values, I don’t relate to the Democratic Party anymore, I canceled my NYT subscription after its treatment of Zohran/Gaza, and I’m dying for someone to stand up and lead this country out of hell.

For 9 years, it has been infuriating to watch the Democrats try to steal elections - YES I said steal - via tribalism, culture, and identity. Despite purporting to fight for groups that absolutely deserve help like women, immigrants, black, latino, and LGBTQ communities, the Dems have accomplished nothing because there are large swaths of this country that simply do not care; they …