The Flower Shop is Now a Slutstaurant
We are open
So after much looking and searching, I have landed at The Flower Shop. I will reserve the story for my column in Curbed cause it’s a good one, but I wanted to detail all the dishes and thought process behind the menu here.
Basically everything about this bar was already horny. There is a leopard pool table downstairs. One of the owners/operators, Dylan, has massive arms, a strong chest and only wears mesh tank tops. Our partner, Ronnie, has really slutty eyes and a beard. Dave, who runs the office has a slutty but also actuarial mind like Ben Affleck in The Accountant, but the food needed to be hornier so they hired me.
While The Flower Shop is already an iconic Chinatown bar host to many legendary horny nights, I needed to bridge what was going on in the basement and bathroom and Dave’s mind in the office upstairs with what was going on in the d…