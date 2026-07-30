The Odyssey Review With Eddie Huang & Natashia Perrotti

This week, Eddie and Natashia break down The Odyssey after seeing it, talking through what hit, what missed, and whether the movie actually lives up to the massive expectations. They get into the performances, standout scenes, Nolan's approach to the story, and where it stacks up against his other films, giving their honest reactions and unpacking the biggest moments from the film.
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