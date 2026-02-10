Canal Street Dreams

The Pizza Man New York City Needs & Deserves with Chris Hansell of Chrissy's Pizza

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
Feb 10, 2026

With great pizza comes great responsibility. F*ck that is Spiderman not Batman but same same. Chris Hansell of the famed Chrissy’s Pizza stops by C$D this week to talk all things New York City za. We get into what drove him to teach himself to make pizza with his home oven, the process of opening his own shop, and the classic New York slices that set the standard. It’s a conversation about craft, obsession, and the moment when a recipe finally clicks. Chris is a solid dude and there are few people on earth that love a pie like this man. Indulge!

