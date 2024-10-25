Sunnin isn’t a restaurant I’d put on your list if you were doing a 5 day trip to LA. You’d be upset at me because there’s nothing remarkable about Sunnin. It’s like a Frederick Wiseman doc. There’s a movie going on somewhere you’re sure, but the best part is when he shoots a blank wall forcing you to consider your feelings while the movie happens on the other side of it.

Sunnin isn’t trying. It’s not shouting. It’s not sending you emails or texts messages telling you your table is ready. There’s always an open table. They are always ready for you. And no one is performing for your gaze. You want Lebanese food? We have Lebanese food. You don’t want Lebanese food? Very well. Maybe what you’re actually looking for is CEO Massage 3 doors down.

Sunnin feels like the friend or Aunt’s house you’d run away to when your parents were wildin’. They’re here for you, bu…