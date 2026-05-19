Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams

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They're Cheating at the Run Club, Knicks Curse Lifted & Murray Hill Bodies with María Isabel

Eddie Huang's avatar
Eddie Huang
May 19, 2026

This week we are joined by singer songwriter María Isabel. María joins us to talk inspiration behind her new album, which immediately derails into judging grown adults in run clubs. María's a native New Yorker, so it's only right that her and Eddie chop it up about the Knicks run and their special rituals to ensure playoff W's. We talk upcoming collaborators, NY vs. LA (of course) and much more!

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