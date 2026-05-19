This week we are joined by singer songwriter María Isabel. María joins us to talk inspiration behind her new album, which immediately derails into judging grown adults in run clubs. María's a native New Yorker, so it's only right that her and Eddie chop it up about the Knicks run and their special rituals to ensure playoff W's. We talk upcoming collaborators, NY vs. LA (of course) and much more!
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They're Cheating at the Run Club, Knicks Curse Lifted & Murray Hill Bodies with María Isabel
May 19, 2026
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