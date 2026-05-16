When I went to the Gobi Desert, there was a guy in a yurt who had heard DMX on a Walkman. He could easily access DMX, but Le Veau D’or is not doing a pop-up in the Gobi Desert which brings me to my next point.

If you’re in Kazakhstan eating a delicious Rice Plov, I love that for you and would truly like to dine with you, but we’re not talking about the same thing. There is no way to fly that Rice Plov to New York in the way that I could bring a copy of Old Man in the Sea to Kazakhstan and Chef Golovkin could perhaps experience that work of art in the exact way the artist intended. Sure, we could hypothetically fly Chef Golovkin, set him up for a pop-up, and taste his Plov (pause), but any chef will tell you that is not an accurate reflection of their food.

Barrier to Entry - The difference between food and say music, literature, or film is that food cannot be consumed without spending hundreds of dollars for a lil’ taste. That is even assuming that there are restaurants in your vicinity participating in a larger global food conversation.

Lack of Common Experiences - For there to be a critical conversation about an art form at large, there has to be shared experiences. If only a few hundred people get to eat at Noma each year, then that’s an inside baseball conversation that a infinitesimal elite group of people can access. The rest of us are on the outside scratching our heads wondering why every one is nutting themselves over gárûmş while the chef is beating his cooks when on their face garums seem no different than 3 Crabs Fish Sauce. To understand or care about Noma is to belong to a secret society mind meld that is in a venn diagram with cannabalism and Epstein Island as a concept. “If you train your mind to remove all the pain and suffering of individual youths and try to view it from a 600-level mental gymnastics philosophy of art POV, you’ll understand cannibalism and pedophilia.” - Armie Hammer

The Criteria for Judging Food and Wine Come from the Brains of Mutated Rich People - Again, unlike music, film, television, sports, etc where anyone can watch, rich people enjoy playing the food game because they can immediately shut down your opinions by bringing up dishes or restaurants you simply have no access or ability to experience.

But because it is a rich person’s game, the criteria for criticism doesn’t make sense to mere mortals.

I liaise with rich people as a function of my business, but the dynamic is hysterical. Rich people generally don’t need anything from us peasants besides approval, but the approval isn’t linear. To understand the rich person approval matrix, you have to first understand that it is circuitous and expansive and Oedipal.

In this particular simulation we all inhabit, every single person has a purpose, but we get tripped up when we look at that purpose from our own personal point of view. The artist’s greatest folly is thinking that the rich person actually cares about what they’re saying or offering. That the rich person wants this silly artist’s approval.

No, to be a successful artist from a commercial point of view where you can actually make your work you have to understand what you mean to rich people who seek to possess you (that’s the Oedipal part).

What do you represent in their collection? For it to make sense, you have to think about yourself in the context of something that you’d like to collect yourself like a Sunny’s Angel or Warhammer Figurine or in my case, Stone Island.

The most critical thing to understand as an artist is not what you are saying, but what your work says about the rich person who seeks to collect you.

To the majority of humans on this planet, the food served at an omakase or Chef’s Table is comedy. You have to have a mutated rich person’s brain as well as Maslow’s Basic Needs taken care of to have the time to consider what it says about you that you prefer monkfish sperm washed in dashi accented with delfino cilantro over a McDonald’s Chicken Nugget with Sweet ‘n Sour Sauce.

And unfortunately THAT is the game. THAT is the person food criticism and food literature is written for.

Which brings me to Ligaya’s List. If you look at it, the intention reveals itself pretty quickly.

She seeks to be egalitarian.

There are food trucks on here, Tamales Lupita, there’s a cuchifrito spot, and its decidedly proletariat. If I had to define this list, I’d say that it reflects the tastes, values, and identity projected by a virtue signaling rising middle class that is actually very disconnected from the people they seek to represent, yet, choose to do what they see as the right thing and put these people and places on.

Personally, I’d rather eat at Le Veau D’or and acknowledge my status as a 40% tax payer, but I get it and I think virtue signaling - while at times insufferable - is still better than being an asshole or willfully ignorant.

I admire Ligaya for her intentions and do not think we need to cry for Le Veau D’or.